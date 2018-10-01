Pulkit Samrat turns water hero

bollywood

Teaming up with his environmentalist-brother, Ullas, Pulkit Samrat will provide clean water to the children of the selected villages

Having learnt of a water-borne illness that plagued a friend's son, Pulkit Samrat is on a mission to provide clean water to the children of five villages in Maharashtra.

Teaming up with his environmentalist-brother, Ullas, the actor will provide clean water to the children of the selected villages.

The actor says, "My brother conducts research on the subject, and knows about the villages that are affected severely. We will provide clean water to the schools with the most number of kids."

