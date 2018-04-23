Pulkit Samrat won't keep taxi, auto-rickshaw drivers thirsty!

Pulkit Samrat to quench the thirst of taxi, autorickshaw drivers by providing bottled water, free of cost, at signals; approaches RTO for permission



Pulkit Samrat

With the sweltering heat offering little respite to Mumbaikars, Pulkit Samrat is determined to come to the aid of those who are constantly on the go. Having been witness to the exhaustion that drivers of autorickshaws and taxis face while ferrying passengers, the actor plans to make water readily available to them.

Pulkit Samrat, it is learnt, will rope in people to be stationed at select signals in the city and offer bottled water to drivers. In order to make the process seamless, he is also connecting with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to procure the necessary permission. Talking about what inspired him to partake in the endeavour, Samrat says, "While travelling one day, I saw a fair number of rickshaw drivers struggling to cope with the heat. I could offer the water I had in my car to a few, but realised that many more could benefit if I did so on a wider scale." While he hasn't decided the locations in the city that his team will be stationed at, he intends to immediately start the practice at signals in Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Juhu and Oshiwara.

His team is working towards understanding both, the number of taxis and rickshaws registered with the RTO and the budget that a venture of this nature will require. However, he isn't perturbed about the cost.

"It's just water. How expensive can it be," he questions. At a few places in Bandra, Samrat says his team has already sprung into gear by offering drivers and traffic police constables water since the past few days. His family members in Delhi have also been involved in the activity on a small scale. "We will continue to do so throughout summer. I will promote this concept on social media so that more people can participate in making their work easier."

