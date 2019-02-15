Pulwama attack: Devendra Fadnavis announces aid for kin of 2 slain jawans

national

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of two CRPF jawans from the state who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

Fadnavis made the announcement in Sangli district where he is on an official visit, an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister tweeted the pictures of the martyred CRPF soldiers - Sanjay Rajput and Nitin Rathod -natives of Malkapur and Lonar towns, respectively, in Buldhana district of the state.

Their families will get Rs 50 lakh each from the state government, the official said. The two were among the 40 paramilitary personnel killed in an audacious terror strike in South Kashmir's Pulwama district Thursday. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish- e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

Fadnavis also paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

"Maharashtra salutes these two brave soldiers and rest of the jawans who laid down their lives in service of the motherland," he tweeted.

