Pulwama attack: KJ Alphons faces flak for 'selfie' with coffin of braveheart

national

In a letter written to Kerala's Director General of Police (DGP), the Union Minister said that he was attending the last rites of Vasantha Kumar at Wynad on February 16

New Delhi: After drawing flak for allegedly posting a selfie with the mortal remains of a slain CRPF soldier, Union Minister KJ Alphons alleged that some miscreants circulated his photograph on social media to reduce his reputation.

In a letter written to Kerala's Director General of Police (DGP), the Union Minister said that he was attending the last rites of Vasantha Kumar at Wynad on February 16.

"I attended the last ceremonial rites of Vasantha Kumar, who sacrificed his life for the nation, on February 16 at Wayanad. Some person had taken my photographs standing near the coffin. My media secretary had put the same on Facebook," Alphons said.

"Alleging that the photo was a selfie taken by me, some miscreants had spread false news against me on social media. The act of those miscreants reduced my reputation in the public, which is an offence punishable under the provisions of IPC," he added,

Saying that it was "uncharitable", "unbecoming and illegal" to spread false news regarding a sensitive issue involving a CRPF soldier who laid down his life for the nation, Alphons said appropriate action should be taken against the culprits under the law.

"It's uncharitable, unbecoming and illegal to spread false news when I, representing the nation as a Union Minister, was paying homage to a jawan who laid down his life for the nation. Kindly take appropriate action against culprits and bring them before the law," he urged.

A photo of Alphons standing next to the coffin of a CRPF soldier who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack had gone viral, with many condemning the minister for choosing to click a selfie at the funeral of a jawan.

Wayanad-based Vasantha Kumar was among the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14.

Here are some tweets condemning the minister...

What a shame Mr.Alphonce Kannanthanam..Taking selfie infront of our soldiers dead body..#shameOnYouAlphonse pic.twitter.com/G534QNm4N4 — Shan Shakir (@ShanShakir1) February 16, 2019

@alphonstourism ,former beauracrat and presently BJP minister, in the most insensitive manner, poses for a selfie during the funeral of Swntham Kumar who was killed in #PulwamaAttack !



Moral of the story: Cracking civil service is no benchmark for anything. pic.twitter.com/7UwViYcPpv — balu sunil (@balusunil2) February 16, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever