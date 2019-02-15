Pulwama attack: Narendra Modi and other political leaders condemn the ghastly attack

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack, that took place in Pulwama claiming the lives of 40 personnel and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain.

New Delhi: The terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir on Thursday evoked strong condemnation from political leaders from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack, that took place in Pulwama claiming the lives of 40 personnel and asserted that the sacrifices of the brave security personnel will not go in vain.



President Kovind too condemned the attack and assured that the entire nation is united to fight against the forces of terror and evil. Union minister Jitendra Singh told ANI, "It's a dastardly act done out of desperation. I call to question those who while living in India and describing themselves as mainstream Kashmir politicians tend to be apologetic about these terror activities sponsored from across Indian soil." Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home asserted that a befitting reply to those who attacked the jawans will be given. Ahir told ANI, "The IED blast that took place in Pulwama has martyred many of our CRPF jawans. The martyrdom of the jawans is unfortunate and we take it as a challenge. Befitting reply will be given."



Former Defence minister Manohar Parrikar took to Twitter to express his pain. He said, "The attack on CRPF jawans at Pulwama is an act of extreme cowardice & disregard for human life. India's resolve for peace must not be counted for weakness & passivity. India stands with CRPF, its martyred jawans & their families." While addressing a public rally BJP President Amit Shah too extended condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in the ghastly attack. He said, "I would like to extend my condolences to the families of the martyred jawans, the whole nation is standing with the families like a rock."



Condemning the attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media, "The attack was a cowardly act and India will give a befitting reply to it. We condemn this incident." Speaking on similar lines Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI, "We condemn this cowardly terror attack. This is a crime against humanity. The sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. The entire nation should condemn this and support Indian government's fight against terrorism." The Polit Bureau of the CPI (M) too strongly condemned the terrorist attack mounted on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir.



In a statement, it said, "Violence is not the answer to resolve issues which require the engagement of all stakeholders in the state. The Modi government had promised, three years ago, to initiate a political process involving all stakeholders through a dialogue. This has not happened. This must be done immediately." Adding further it said, "The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) calls upon the Central government to ensure that peace and normalcy prevail in the state. The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty." Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in a decade when their convoy was targeted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.



A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. A host of other leaders, including leaders from US, Russia, France and also condemned the attack.

