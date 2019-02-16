Pulwama attack: Twitteratis urge everyone to light up candles in balconies

national

Twitterattis paid commemoration for all slain jawans by urging everyone to light up three candles in their balcony on Friday

Representational Image

New Delhi: While the entire nation is enraged over the Pulwama terror attack that killed least 37 CRPF personnel on Thursday, Twitterattis paid commemoration for all slain jawans by urging everyone to light up three candles in their balcony on Friday.

"Kindly (light up) 3 candles in yr balcony today at 8 pm to show our support n strength to Jawans n their family, full India will do it today night, pl spread this message to the whole world Tks a lot, Jai Jawan Jai Bharat!!!," the message reads.

In what can be called as one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district on Thursday. The dastardly attack killed at least 37 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. According to the Intelligence sources, the terrorists have been lying low after the attack.

Following the dastardly terror attack, security forces staged a protest and took out a candle march in Hyderabad. Protests are being held across the nation to condemn the dastardly terror attack. Several leaders and celebrities have expressed their shock over the attack calling it as "cowardly act".

Key leaders across the globe have also stood in support of India following the ghastly attack, anti-Pakistan slogans were raised in Uttar Pradesh.

While anti-Pakistan protests are mounting across the nation, a group of people congregated outside High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi, staged a protest against the dastardly terror attack.

"You have seen what has happened yesterday. This is mass murder," a protestor said on the killing of the CRPF personnel.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

The article has been sourced from a third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.