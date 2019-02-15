Pulwama attack: Virat Kohli, Vijendra Singh and other sportstars react

From Indian captain, Virat Kohli to boxer Vijendra condole the death of the CRPF jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir on Thursday

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to social media to offer his condolences to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. On February 14, 2019, in what is known as the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 43 troopers and leaving the security established stunned.



The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the horror and released a video clip of the suicide bomber, a 'commander' identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, which it claimed was shot before the young man carried out the strike in Lethpora, about 30 km from here.



I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2019

Virat took to Twitter and expressed his condolence. He said: I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans.



Besides Kohli, a number of sports stars from Virendra Sehwag, Gautam, Gambhir to boxer Vijendra Singh, Rani Rampal and others also reacted.



Here's how sportspersons across different sports came forward and offered their condolences to the martyrs of Pulwama attack:

Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway https://t.co/aa0t0idiHY via @economictimes — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2019

Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2019

Deeply saddened and disturbed by the news. I condemn the terror attack in #Pulwama. My condolences to the families of the jawans who sacrificed their lives. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 14, 2019

My heart goes out for our Jawans who lost their lives as martyrs to save our country! condolences to all the families who today lost a son, husband, father or brother.. as a nation we cry.. as a nation we unite! #pulwamaattack — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 14, 2019

Deeply saddened to know about the cowardly attack on @crpfindia convoy in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the families of martyred jawans and injured soldiers. #CRPFJawans — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) February 14, 2019

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the #Pulwama attack. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) February 14, 2019

A day of mourning for India, for humanity. Pained. Who wants this? Who endorses this! Let's ask the right questions & give answers that offer solutions not accusations to stop this mindless killing of people. Let us stop blaming. Let us live. In peace. Let's value life! #Pulwama https://t.co/h8u5W3vQQZ — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 14, 2019

While precise details of the attack were still unclear, police sources said the suicide bomber-driven SUV came along the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus when a 78-vehicle convoy carrying 2,547 security personnel was going from the transit camp in Jammu to Srinagar and rammed it into the bus around 3.15 p.m., triggering a deafening explosion.

Officials said the reason why so many CRPF personnel were on the move at one go was because the Srinagar-Jammu highway had been shut the past two days due to bad weather. The convoy left Jammu before dawn.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.