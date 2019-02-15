Pulwama attack: Virat Kohli, Vijendra Singh and other sportstars react

Updated: Feb 15, 2019, 12:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

From Indian captain, Virat Kohli to boxer Vijendra condole the death of the CRPF jawans who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir on Thursday

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to social media to offer his condolences to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. On February 14, 2019, in what is known as the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 43 troopers and leaving the security established stunned.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the horror and released a video clip of the suicide bomber, a 'commander' identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, which it claimed was shot before the young man carried out the strike in Lethpora, about 30 km from here.

Virat took to Twitter and expressed his condolence. He said: I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans.

Besides Kohli, a number of sports stars from Virendra Sehwag, Gautam, Gambhir to boxer Vijendra Singh, Rani Rampal and others also reacted.

Here's how sportspersons across different sports came forward and offered their condolences to the martyrs of Pulwama attack:

While precise details of the attack were still unclear, police sources said the suicide bomber-driven SUV came along the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus when a 78-vehicle convoy carrying 2,547 security personnel was going from the transit camp in Jammu to Srinagar and rammed it into the bus around 3.15 p.m., triggering a deafening explosion.

Officials said the reason why so many CRPF personnel were on the move at one go was because the Srinagar-Jammu highway had been shut the past two days due to bad weather. The convoy left Jammu before dawn.

