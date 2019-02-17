Pulwama attack: Bollywood celebrities observe black day as a tribute to CRPF martyrs

bollywood

In order to pay tribute to the CRPF soldiers, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) decided to observe 'Black Day' today

The horrifying attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir that killed around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has shaken the entire nation.

The terror attack has led the entire country to condemn it strongly, including the film fraternity. In order to pay tribute to the CRPF soldiers, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) decided to observe 'Black Day' today on Sunday.

No work was done between 2 pm and 4 pm on Sunday. A prayer session was also held for the brave hearts. The solidarity march organised by FWICE was held at 2 pm, where a lot of celebrities joined the march. Some other film organisations have also extended their support to FWICE for their solidarity march on Sunday.

Chief advisor to FWICE and chairman of Indian Television and film directors association (IFTDA) Ashok Pandit had also extended support to the today's march and added that by this solidarity march we want to send a message that the whole industry is behind its brave hearts.

According to various media reports, Salman Khan was shooting for his upcoming film 'Bharat' on this day in the same time slot. Also, Amitabh Bachchan was about to shoot a commercial with former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag. However, all this was put on pause for this special session.

Earlier, many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shankar Mahadevan, Rishi Kapoor posted tweets, condemning the attack.

Kangana Ranaut cancelled the success party of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar put down the invitation sent by Karachi Art Council for a program on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.

