Pulwama attacks: India withdraws Pakistan's 'Most Favoured Nation' status

Arun Jaitley also said that MEA will initiate diplomatic steps to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan in the international community.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday announced that the "Most Favoured Nation" status which was granted to Pakistan stands withdrawn.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held a day after the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, when a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 45 troopers, injuring 38 and leaving the security establishment stunned.

Jaitley further added, "Those who committed this heinous act or supported it will be made to pay a heavy cost."

He also said that MEA will initiate diplomatic steps to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan in the international community. "Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community from Pakistan of which incontrovertible evidence is available of having a direct hand in this gruesome attack," Jaitley added.

