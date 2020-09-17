Pulwama-like tragedy averted by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019

A Pulwama-like tragedy was averted by security forces after a large quantity of explosive material was recovered in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, the police along with the Army and CRPF conducted a joint search of a nursery area near forests of village Gadikhal in Awantipora.

During search of the forest area, two explosive dumps were found which were concealed underground in two different 250 litre plastic tanks.

"In one plastic tank, 416 high-explosive gelatine sticks have been recovered while in another plastic tank, 50 detonators were recovered. The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying/transporting," police said.

Police said by virtue of this recovery, security forces have been able to avert a major terror attack by means of explosive substances.

The spot is close to Lethpora in Pulwama on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway where 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack in February 2019.

Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

