Punctuality is superstar Tiger Shroff's best virtue!

Tiger Shroff is not just known for his blockbuster films but also for being one of the very few celebrities who always reaches on or before his call time. Tiger is one of the few stars like Amitabh Bachchan who is very particular about reaching everywhere in time which makes him the punctual best. The talented actor believes and values time a lot and thus, prefers reaching before the time at most occasions.

Whether it is for a shoot or for some event, he prefers arriving a little early or is always there well in time. The actor who is known for his action and dance skills is very disciplined towards his work.

Even when the people on sets are not ready for the shot, Tiger is seen to be waiting patiently as he’s usually on set half an before the call time. If an action sequence is to be shot, Tiger reaches all the more early to complete his stretching and warm up and prepare for the scene so that the scene gets shot in time and looks more realistic.

Tiger Shroff has not only carried his recent release Student of the year 2 on his shoulders but also has given Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria the biggest opening for their debut film, owing to his mass popularity amongst the masses.

After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff makes his on-screen appearance in Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 which has already hit the theatres and is being highly appreciated for his stellar performance.

Apart from that, Tiger will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

