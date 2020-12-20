Pune: 105-year-old woman with pneumonia defeats COVID-19

This image has been used for representational purpose only

A 105- year-old woman from Pune defeated COVID-19. Shantabai Hulavale, a resident of Hinjewadi, was admitted to a city-based hospital for 10 days for treatment.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sandip Hulavale, Shantabai's grandson said the entire family had tested positive for COVID-19. "Along with her, five others were admitted to the hospital. She is a tough one. She doesn't have any comorbidities," Sandip said.

The centenarian woman said that in her younger days she used to walk to Aundh on foot daily. "She has seen many things. And her spirit for life has helped us through this tough time. She is full of life and hope even at this age," Shantabai's grandson said.

Dr. Kiran Muley of Golden Care Hospital, Wakad, where the patient was admitted, said Shantabai had shortness of breath and was coughing. "Shantabai had pneumonia and tested COVID-19 positive. We treated her with antivirals and oxygen support for around 10 to 12 days and she showed signs of recovery," Dr. Muley said.

"We get patients who are above the age of 60. But this was a very rare incident where we had a patient who was 105-year-old. She received timely treatment, but her will power to live helped her recover soon," Dr. Muley added.

"She was advised to walk in the ward and do deep breathing. She very judiciously followed all instructions given to her," Dr. Muley further said.

