18-year-old dies under mysterious circumstances at Pune hospital

The girl's parents claim that she died as the girl lay in the hospital for 12 hours unattended, while the hospital authorities say she died due to tuberculosis

In a shocking incident an 18-year-old girl died at a Pune hospital allegedly due to doctor's negligence. The girl's parents claim that she died as the girl lay in the hospital for 12 hours unattended, while the hospital authorities say she died due to tuberculosis.

The incident took place at Sardar Vallabbhai Patel hospital which is run by Pune Cantonment Board (PCB).The patient, Aashiya Tahir Sayeed (18), a resident of Kasarwadi, died on Monday evening. The girl's parents have registered a complaint to the Cantonment police station stating that doctors at the hospital had been negligent which led to the girl's death.

The girl's aunt Alifiya said, "Aashiya was unwell since Tuesday and was showing symptons of Dengue. The most common symptom of Dengue was seen in her, the rapid decrease in platelet counts. Other symptoms include severe abdominal pain, rapid breathing, persistent vomiting with blood in it, gum and nose bleeding and liver enlargement. On Tuesday we took her to a PCB based hospital where she was given some medicine. Later, on Wednesday around 6.30am, she was rushed to the same hospital and was admitted. But remained unattended by doctor despite having fever. We repeatedly went to the doctor but no one attendend to her. It was only by 5pm when we agitated that the the doctors rushed to her and gave her an injection. She died at 6.30pm."

The girl's aunt added, "Neither did the doctors attended to her, nor did they tell us that she was in a serious condition. They were so casual that they kept telling us that she will be fine. The doctors did not attended her, due to which she died. She was not suffering from TB and the doctors are simply playing the blame game. It is due to their negliences that our daughter is no more. The other doctors and nurses were busy chatting and running around and they did not even bother to look at her. They were asking us not to get anxious. Such doctors need to be taught a lesson."

As per the inspector (Crime) Chandrakant Bhosale of Cantonment police station said, " The girl's parents approached us claiming that doctors at the hospital were negligent and have filed a case against five doctors. We are probing the case. There is a mention of low platelet count in one of the reports but we will know more after we get the postmortem reports that have been reserved as of now. We are recording the statements of the doctors, nurse and staff. The family have denied the allegation of TB."

However, when asked, the Resident Medical Officer Dr Vidhyadhar Gaikwad denied the allegation and said, "The girl was given treatment. As per my team I have learned that she was suffering from TB."

from January 2018 to July 2018, a total of 566 cases of suspected dengue were registered at the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) health department. In June 2018, 181 and in July 2018, there are 202 cases of dengue and from January until date, there have been only a total of 89 confirmed cases of Dengue, in which 33 cases were registered in July.

According to official reports from the PMC's health department, barring cases of suspected dengue, no case of other communicable disease was registered in the city in April but it has risen in June-July. With several efforts from the health department, the cases of dengue have failed to reduce.

