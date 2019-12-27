Pune: 23-year-old metro worker dies after heavy steel plate falls on him; probe ordered

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a shocking incident, a labourer working at one of the Pune Metro sites died after a heavy steel plate fell on him. The accident took place on the wee hours of December 23 at Bund Garden road near Moboj chowk. An inquiry has been constituted to probe the incident. The deceased, identified as Umesh Besahu Shyam Singh (23) hails from Madhya Pradesh and residing at Nagpur Chawl in Yerawada, Pune.

An FIR against the crane driver Jitendra Uma Prajapati (30), a resident of Wadgoan Bhudruk with Koregoan Park police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city commissioner. According to the police officials, "The incident took place at the Pune metro work unit on Monday morning after a crane lifting plate fell on the labourer working at the site. Prima facie, it seems the negligence of the crane driver while lifting the plate lost control on it and it fell on the labourer. In the process, he died on the spot."

Hemant Sonawane, spokesperson of Pune MahaMetro said, "The incident is unfortunate. Pune Metro's first step is of taking care of its labourers working at the site and we usually take all the safety and precaution measures."

While issuing an official statement, the Pune metro said, "With deep sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of late Umesh, an employee of one of the contractors of Pune Metro who scummed to his injuries on Tuesday. The individual lost his balance and was run over by Hydra road crane. He was immediately rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, however, in spite of the best medical care provided to him, he scummed to injuries later in the day. The deceased Umesh was a sincere, dedicated and highly motivated member of the construction team. We will remain indebted to his sacrifice while on duty. Pune Metro has ordered an inquiry to investigate the incident. This high-level inquiry has been asked to submit its report at the earliest. The contractor has been warned and is being penalised as per the terms of the contract."

