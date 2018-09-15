Pune: 24-year-old pillion rider dies as truck smashes the scooter

national

The two were part of a group of four from Khopoli who used to carpool to work in Mumbai every day

Himali Bhobhate

A 24-year-old riding pillion died and the rider was seriously injured when the scooter they were on was hit by a truck on Friday. The two friends were on their way to work in Mumbai.

The two were part of a group of four from Khopoli who used to carpool to work in Mumbai every day. As two of them had dropped out on Friday, Himali Bhobhate, 24, and Ranjit Raj, 25, decided to take Raj's scooter instead.

The police said Bhobhate was an MBA graduate and worked with a Vashi-based IT company in Human Resource, while Raj is an IT engineer. Sub-inspector Vishwas Babar of Panvel City police station, said, "Raj was riding the scooter and they were heading to office on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway.

An unidentified truck cornered them on the left of the road, causing Raj to lose control of the scooter. The scooter skidded and Bhobhate fell on the road. She was run over by a tanker that was behind them. She died on the spot. We have arrested the tanker driver."

