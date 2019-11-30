Pune: 25-year-old man goes hunting in cave, suffocates to death

A hunting trip to the caves in Pune district proved fatal for a 25-year-old man. Yogesh Baban Jadhav along with his two friends had gone to Rahu village on Wednesday to hunt wild animals for dinner, but he ended up getting stuck inside a shallow cave.

Jadhav, whose body was extracted from the cave only on Thursday afternoon after his friends informed the police about the incident, died of suffocation, said cops. "The area is isolated and a habitat of animals like leopards and wild rabbits. Jadhav told his friends that there were wild animals in the caves and went inside to catch some while the two friends stood guard outside. While crawling inside, Jadhav kept speaking to his friends but after a while he stopped talking," said Forest Range Officer Mahadev Hazare.

The friends got scared and ran away, Hazare said. "Next morning, they told the police. We rushed to the spot along with NGO Sahyadri's disaster response team. We sent a camera inside and spotted a leg after which we pulled his body out," he added The Yawat police have registered an accidental death report. "The death was caused due to suffocation," said Senior Inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Yawat police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates