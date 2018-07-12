Pune: 250 jacks used to raise bungalow!

The work is being done by Haryana-based contractor Balwan Sisodia who specialises in it. He used around 250 jacks to lift the bungalow. So far Iyer has spent around Rs 20 lakh on it

The house will be raised by 4 feet

Jacks are usually used to raise cars, but a man from Mundhwa has got a contractor to use around 250 of them to lift his bungalow! He wants to raise it to prevent rainwater from entering it.

Shivkumar Iyer, who has an elevator business and is a resident of B T Kawade Road, owns Bharadwaj bungalow which is spread across 2,000 square feet. Iyer said, "After I constructed the bungalow 18 years back, there was a lot of development around it. Even the road nearby was raised by six feet and due to this rainwater began to enter my bungalow. The walls were also getting damaged. We hail from Chennai where I saw the contractor raise a house in this manner and so I asked him to raise my bungalow too."

The work is being done by Haryana-based contractor Balwan Sisodia who specialises in it. He used around 250 jacks to lift the bungalow. So far Iyer has spent around Rs 20 lakh on it.

Sisodia said, "This work does not need any permission or approval from the sanctioning authority. We began by digging under the foundation and later jacks were placed under it. Every day we lift the house and have been doing it for past 30 days with 15 more days to go as the family wants it to be lifted by four feet."

Popcorn

2,000 sq ft: The area across which the bungalow is spread

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates