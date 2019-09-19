Pune: 32 Yerwada juvenile inmates learn making strings of LED lights

The juvenile inmates of the Yerwada correction home have found a ray of hope that they can live a normal life when they are released, thanks to a vocational training programme where they learned to make strings of LED lights.

The workshop was organised by the Pune District Legal Services Authority (PDLSA) in collaboration with Talent Empowerment Foundation (TEF) at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra in Yerwada, a remand home for juveniles. PDLSA, the organisation that provide free legal aid to weaker sections of the society, held the workshop on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 32 children, including especially those who are serving sentence for serious crimes, took the training and were given government-recognised certificates for the two-day vocational training. Principal District and Session Judge S B Agrawal, in the presence of Juvenile Justice Board Principal Magistrate Anita Giradkar and TEF founder-directors Pallavi Deshpande and Rakesh Behl, presented the certificates to the children on Wednesday.

PDLSA secretary Chetan Bhagwat said, "Children in conflict with law need proper grooming so their energy is directed towards something useful. Training juvenile inmates make strings of light was our first attempt to understand how such workshops work out. We want children to learn new skills that would help them either become entrepreneurs or land themselves a job in the future."

The inmates also showed excitement about the workshop. A 12-year-old, who took the training, said, "I loved this concept (of learning new skills), as not only will it help me in future, I can also teach my friends outside, so they don't end up making the same mistake I did (of committing a crime)."

A 17-year-old boy said, "I am not sure how my parents and society will welcome me when I am released, as my crime is unforgivable. However, I will try best to set my life on the right path. With the skills I learnt here, I can start a part-time job at an electronic shop while continuing my studies. I want to be a good person."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates