Pune: Amit Shah attends DGP/IGP Conference, pays homage to police martyrs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 54th DGPs/IGPs conference on December 6 in Pune. While attending the event, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government plans to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, with affiliated colleges in the States.

Addressed the All India conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police-2019 in Pune. pic.twitter.com/yRXmfttfk0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 6, 2019

The 54th Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGPs/IGPS) Conference was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. This year the Conference is being held on the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research/IISER, Pune, Maharashtra.

Delivering the inaugural address, Amit Shah termed it a "Vaicharik Kumbh", wherein the top Policemen of the country come together under one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security. He appreciated Police forces across the country for their good work and paid homage to Police martyrs.

Announcing the Government's plan to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University with affiliated colleges in the States, he underscored the Government's resolve to initiate changes in the Indian Penalty Code (IPC) and under the relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to make.

The 54th DGPs/IGPs conference was held for a period of three days from December 6 to 9 this year. The Home Minister also awarded trophies for best Police Stations to the Station House Officers of Aberdeen (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Balasinore (Gujarat) and AJK Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh).

So far, the Conference has deliberated on a gamut of Policing and Security issues, including border protection, the linkage of narcotics and terrorism, up-gradation of forensic capability, the threat from radicalisation in the digital era, and evidence-based policing. While specific cases were highlighted, roadmaps for implementation of key recommendations were also framed.

As part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for bringing Policing closer to people, since 2014, the DGPs/IGPs Conference has been taken to various parts of the country, including Guwahati (North-East), Kevadia (Gujarat) and Tekenpur (Madhya Pradesh) in the past. The format of the Conference has also undergone significant changes in terms of duration and the presence of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

Prior to the Conference, Committees of DGPs are established to formulate the contours of presentations, which are on contemporary security threats. Additionally, during the Conference, break-out sessions are held to further refine policy issues.

