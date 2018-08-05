Pune: Autorickshaw driver becomes Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

national

Rahul Jadhav with his Autorickshaw

Rahul Jadhav a six-seater rickshaw driver has now become the new Mayor of Pune's twin city Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. On Friday 3rd Aug, Rahul was dressed like Mahatma Jyotibha Phule donning his pagadi along with his wife who was dressed up in a traditional sari to look like Savitribai Phule took charge as the mayo in a traditional manner.

Rahul's journey in politics began when he started working for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), later he joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) through Corporator and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mahesh Landge. Pimpri-Chinchwad has been benefited from the various mayor's of different fields. For the first time, an autorickshaw driver has taken over the Mayor’s Chair. Jadhav gets the honour of being the second Mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad in BJP’s history.

From 1997 to 2002, Jadhav spent five years driving an autorickshaw. During this difficult journey, Raj Thackeray established his MNS and it was here that Jadhav’s journey toward politics started and he enrolled in politics.

In 2012, Jadhav first became a corporator. Later, along with Bhosari’s independent MLA Mahesh Landge, he joined in BJP in 2017. Jadhav’s parents are overwhelmed about their son's feat. They had never dreamt that their son will became a Mayor, now Jadhav’s parents expect him to serve the people only.

Due to one rickshaw driver, the joy of the city’s rickshaw driver is never ending, but at the same time they have many expectations from Jadhav. Narendra Modi, who sold tea, became Prime Minister after which the PM had also talked about tea. Now on the occasion of Mayor Rahul Jadhav, there will be good days for the rickshaw drivers in Pimpri Chinchwad and these drivers now might see good days.

