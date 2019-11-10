Pune based AFMC organises marathon to create breast cancer awareness

In order to create breast cancer awareness and women empowerment, Pune based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) organised a marathon in name of “Pinkathon Pune 2019."

Saini, Regional President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Southern Command was the Chief Guest for the event and flagged off the Pinkathon 2019 on Sunday morning which had participants competing in 21 kilometres, 10 kilometres, five-kilometre and three kilometre runs.

Around 5,000 women participated in the Pinkathon including lady medical cadets from AFMC, serving lady officers, ladies from Pune station and the local civilian participants. Around 30 pregnant women and women with babies strapped to their bodies also participated in the event to promote the concept that it develops a closer emotional bond between mother and child and helps in breaking the myth that women have to be constrained by new motherhood.

Pinkathon is conducted across India by Milind Soman, founder of Pinkathon in cities like Guwahati, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. It was created with the specific purpose of getting more and more women to adopt a fitter lifestyle and to highlight the need for increased awareness about Breast cancer and other issues that put women’s lives at risk. Surgeon Vice Admiral Ravi Kalra, Nausena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Presidents Honorary Surgeon, Commandant AFMC emphasised the need for increased awareness about Breast cancer and other health issues while interacting with the participants.

