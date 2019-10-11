Pune-based singer makes an attempt for entry in Guinness World Records

On Thursday, Pune-based singer Manjushree Oak made an official attempt to create a Guinness World Record by singing songs in 122 different Indian languages in a single concert which went on for 13 hours nonstop. The musical concert, which was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud was organised by Yashlaxmi Arrts and was supported by TRTI Pune, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Lalit Kala Kendra, Pune, Heritage - The Art Legacy, and Census Office, Mumbai.



Manjushree Oak sung songs in 122 different Indian languages in a single concert

Manjushree Oak performed the songs in a duration of 13 hours, which included four sessions of three hours each with a break of 15 minutes between every two sessions. Each song was performed at a duration of 4-5 minutes with live music played by the accompanying musicians. The earlier Guinness World Record was of songs sung in 76 languages in a single concert.

Several music experts and linguists were present at the event to attest the use of pronunciation of the words and regional dialects of the various languages in which the songs were sung. The evidence and documentation will be sent to Guinness for verification after which the Guinness will decide on the record title.

