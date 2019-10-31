Pune: BJP MLA's saree distribution irks NCP

Newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kothrud constituency in Pune, Chandrakant Patil of the BJP has found himself surrounded by controversy over the distribution of one lakh sarees in his constituency as a Diwali gift. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accused Patil of using cheap tactics to lure voters, with workers protesting in Pune on Wednesday.

The party plans to complain to the Election Commission regarding the matter. Whereas, MLA and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar mocked Patil by giving him the name 'Champa'.



A screenshot of the video where Chandrakant Patil speaks about the saree distribution

MLA and NCP city president, Chetan Tupe said, "If the budget expenditure limit is R28 lakh and the number of sarees distributed is one lakh, does it mean that each saree cost R28? He needs to explain this in the expenditure report."

Patil, on the other hand, has said that the number of sarees was not one lakh, but 30,000. However, in a video where Patil is seen talking about the gifting of sarees, he is heard mentioning one lakh sarees which would be distributed.

When asked, Patil said, "There were not one lakh sarees. We could hardly distribute 30,000. This initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to celebrate and worship the underprivileged people. The sarees are a mark of appreciation and gratitude for women and my attempt to start a conversation with them."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates