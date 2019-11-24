Pune: BJP's Murlidhar Mohol becomes mayor by defeating NCP candidate Prakash Kadam

With taunts, dialogues and high drama observed in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Election on Friday which was won by BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol who was elected as Pune mayor while the Shiv-Sena votes were in favour of National Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena prefer to use NOTA and MIM remain absent.

On Friday at 11 am to 1 pm, as the election was to commence, high drama was witnessed when the opposition was present in the house while the ruling party of PMC remained unpresent in the house for 20 minutes. Later with a saffron turban on the forehead, all party members entered the house.

Both taunted each other and all eyes were on the Shiv-Sena and MNS move. Shiv Sena opted for NCP’s Kadam while MNS claimed to take no stand and prefer NOTA.

Mohol was aspirant to be MLA from Kothrud Constituency but BJP had rooted state president Chandrakant Patil. Considering his work, Patil with the lead of 25,000 votes from such constituency during the Vidhan Sabha election has been nominated as Mayor. He replaces Mukta Tilak, whose term ended on November 21. Tilak has been elected to the state Assembly as MLA.

BJP’s corporator and chairperson of PMC standing committee in 2017-18, Mohol became the Mayor by defeating NCP candidate Prakash Kadam. Mohol got 97 votes while NCP Kadam obtained 59 votes. While Saraswati Shedge of BJP was elected deputy mayor.

In PMC, a total of 164 corporators have been elected, of which 99 are from BJP, two are from MNS, Shiv-Sena 10, Congress 9, one independent and 42 from NCP.

However, the Shiv Sena voted in favour of NCP, continued the stand adopted by its state leaders in trying to form a government with the NCP and Congress.

Speaking to mid-day, Mohol said, "The BJP manifesto work that was promised will be taken ahead of and the long-time pending that the corporation must have its own medical campus and college will be work on."

