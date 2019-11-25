Pune: BJPs Usha Dhore elected as the Mayor of Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation

On November 22, Usha Dhore was elected as the Mayor of Pune's twin city Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Usha received the maximum number of votes while the deputy mayor was elected unopposed. Dhore will be the 26th Mayor of PCMC and seventh women mayor.

In order to save time, standing committee chairman Eknath Pawar tried to make the Mayoral elections to make it unopposed by repeatedly appealing and requesting NCP corporator Mai Kate for the Mayor's post but she did not pay heed. In PCMC, a total of 128 corporators are constituted of which 77 are from BJP, nine from NCP, one from MNS and six from Shiv Sena.

Dhore received 81 votes while Kate got 41 votes. 64-year-old Dhore has an educational qualification of matriculation. In 1992, she was appointed as a corporator and later the chairperson of the standing committee in 2006-07. She also served as the deputy mayor in 1995-96.

Shore said, "It's an opportunity for me to work for a smart city. Considering my past working skills, I have got the opportunity to serve the people of Pimpri Chinchwad corporation. With an experience of more than three decades, I am well versed with the problems and issues of the corporation. With full devotion, I will take work ahead."

