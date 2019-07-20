Pune: Boy commits suicide after scoring less points in mobile game

national

The police have identified the deceased as Divakar alias Santosh Mali, a resident of Perne Phata in Pune

Pune: Unable to score good points in a mobile game, a Pune based 20-year-old college boy allegedly committed suicide at his residence in the wee hours of Thursday. The police have identified the deceased as Divakar alias Santosh Mali, a resident of Perne Phata in Pune. Mali was pursuing his second year Bachelor degree from Wagholi based Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan's (BJS) Arts, Science and Commerce College, was addicted to playing Black Lighting Superhero Flash Panther mobile game. A case of accidental death has been filed by Lonikand police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police. Also Read: Man gets death threat for refusing to play 'Momo Challenge'

Speaking to mid-day Mali's grandmother said, "For a couple of months he was active on mobile and I used to see him playing games. In the past, I had scolded him as he used to be glued to the phone." Senior Inspector D S Hake in-charge of Lonikhand police station said, "Primafacie it seems to be a case of suicide as we have recovered a suicide note which is written in English and Marathi. It has a picture of a sun, a panther with words like "Our Sun will Shine again" written at the end. We have recovered his mobile and are verifying the content of suicide note and the game of Black Panther. As one of the line in the note mentioned about the need to free Black panther from Prison, we interacted with his friends and college authorities who mentioned he was absent from a few days." Also Read: Mumbai boy tells parents: Consider me all but dead

He added, "Mali had discussed the game with another friend lamenting that his score not going ahead." Mali's father said, "Earlier he was addicted to Blue Whale game but I had taken his handset post various unwanted incidences. I had returned the phone only after he promised to not get addicted to such games. I earnestly tell all parents to take care of their child and do make sure what they are doing in this virtual world. I have lost my only son. Please do learn from my bad experience." Also Read: mid-day editorial: Hack down copy-cat games trapping kids

