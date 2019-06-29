Pune: Central Railway cancels 4 trains, 1 diverted due to heavy rainfall

national

After IMD predicted very heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday in Maharashtra, the Central railway cancelled four intercity express/passenger trains and diverted the route of one train.

"Central Railway has decided to cancel the following intercity express/passenger trains due to IMD forecast of very heavy rains on 29.6.2019 and 30.6.2019 and to have sufficient headway enroute due to heavy rains", read an official press note from Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Pune Railway.

Trains that have been cancelled include train no. 12126/12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, train no. 11010/11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, train no. 51154/51153 Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger train and 51318/51317 Pune-Panvel Passenger train. Train route for train no. 11025/11026 Bhusaval-Pune Express is now re-scheduled via Daund-Manmad, said PRO of Pune Railway.

On this rainy day, a derailment of a freight train in the Mumbai-Pune mountains at Bhor Ghat during evening traffic time a few minutes ago on @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/LKOyhrkOf2 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 28, 2019

"Passengers are requested to kindly note and bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,", read an official statement.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai said very active monsoon conditions are prevalent over the west coast, with deep westerlies, and heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and other areas around the west coast.

On the other hand, due to heavy rainfall in the city, at least 17 people died including four minor and around 10 people sustained injuries after a portion of a 60 feet wall compound collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the wall collapsed due to heavy downpour in the city.

The incident took place at Alcon Stylus society near Talab in Kondhwa area on Saturday around 1.40 am. The team of Kondwa police, Fire Brigade and NDRF team were immediately rushed to the spot.

Speaking to Mid-day, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram who personally visited the spot and said, "The wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall and prima facie it seems to be the negligence of the construction company. The people died are labourers working at the site and their family members. Most of them are from West Bengal and Bihar. I have asked the concerned department to probe this incident and stringent action will be taken against the construction site."

