Pune: Chairman of law college beat up on admission issue

The Pune based law college authority was beaten up on an admission issue.

The Chairman of the college development committee of Deccan Education Society’s (DES) Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, Pune advocate Nitin Apte was beaten up by a student's parent on Tuesday afternoon in his cabin for not giving admission to his son.

Apte is a part-time practising lawyer and onboard of governors at the DES. He claimed that the parent couple had suddenly attacked him and the teacher of LLM department, Sukhdeo Ingle. He also informed that the man had barged into the principal's office where he intimidated the principal Rohini Honap.

"Apparently the father of the student who claimed to be an advocate himself was furious because his son didn't get an admission in the college. He was trying for a transfer of admission in this college. For past few days he has been visiting the college for this purpose," said Apte.

"However, I am nowhere linked with the admission process and I am unaware why did he come up to me for this? He started hitting me with his hands and I have got hurt on my chest, head and face. He has also threatened us. Even though his wife tried to pacify the situation, he yelled back at her as well," said Apte.

"Even if a student hasn't got admission in a college, it isn't the right way to barge in and molest the administration staff or college officials. We are a private entity and it comes in our domain to not admit a student who isn't eligible," he added.

Deccan police have registered non-cognisable offence under section 323 and 506 of IPC in this case.

Senior police inspector Deepak Lagad in charge of Deccan Gymkhana police station said, "We have registered a non-cognisable offence in this regard. The man had gone to the college's office seeking admission in the college for his son. However, the college authorities informed him that there were no vacancies. He started hurling abuses at the college authorities when Apte intervened and asked him not to abuse. However, an irate man then beat him up."

