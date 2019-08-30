Pune: Citizens can capture traffic violators and tell police via app

national

Once they enrol their numbers, they will come to know about the amount as well as the penalty that is being charged

The Pune city police have found an innovate way to bring discipline in traffic norms as now not only the police nor the CCTV camera placed will catch the traffic violators but citizens too can capture such images of traffic violators and hand them over to the police via App. Police will not only take action against them but reward such people who zero in on them.

Usually, Punekar is known for pulling ears and showing how they are correct. Using a similar nack, the Pune police have launched a scheme and around 50 alert citizens are getting coupons every day.

The traffic violation includes Cutting line, rash driving, parking in, no parking as well as on pavement, not wearing a helmet, riding or driving from no entry and others.

Now any layman who comes to know about their violation can post it along with pictures on the application. Once they enrol their numbers, they will come to know about the amount as well as the penalty that is being charged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police(Traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh said, "We two months had started an initiative to appreciate the people who abide the traffic norms and have no cases of traffic violation registered. Around 35,000 citizens are appreciated and have got coupons. We have around 200 outlets and other including Swiggy and Zomato where they get coupons right from Rs 50, to Rs 100 and onwards."

He added that few citizens used to upload pictures of traffic violators as well as their grievances. We check and verify such information and then take action against such violators. And such number is increasing. So now even citizen send us pictures via Aabhar scheme of such violators. Daily around 50 such citizens are getting gift vouchers and coupon."

