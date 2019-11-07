Pune Congress MLA sustains injuries in road accident

Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam was injured in a road accident, while he was returning to Pune from Mumbai on Thursday.

According to the police, Kadam was in his car when a two-wheeler from the opposite direction lost control and in order to save him, Kadam's driver took a turn and hit the divider. The police officer said that owing to the air bag, the two were saved.

Kadam was headed to his Raigad bungalow near BMCC college in Pune, when the accident took place around 12.30am.

Police said Kadam had a meeting with his party worker on the formation of the Maharashtra government in Pune after he had met senior leaders of the party in Mumbai.

Kadam told mid-day, "We escaped with minor injuries and are safe."

