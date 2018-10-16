Pune: Cop makes lewd calls to woman who came to file FIR, suspended

national

The woman had gone to the Chikali police station to file a case of harassment and ill-treatment against her husband

A woman who had approached the police to file a case of harassment and ill-treatment against her husband, was instead sexually harassed by the police officer whom she had approached. He allegedly told her to forget about filing a case and instead started sending her lewd text messages and repeatedly called her on the phone. The accused, assistant sub-inspector Ramnath Pawale was suspended on Saturday, and arrested on Sunday.

Pawale is attached to the Chikali police station and a case of molestation was registered there on Saturday. Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner R K Padmanaman has initiated stringent action. According to the police, "On October 11, the woman along with his minor son had approached the police chowky around 11 pm to seek help against her husband who used to repeatedly beat her up. It was late and Pawale was at the police chowky. However, instead of registering her complaint, Pawale told her to go home."

He added, "Later, Pawale started calling up the woman and making lewd and obscene remarks. The woman kept getting calls from the police officer all of Friday and she finally approached Pawale's superior and registered the case of molestation against him on Saturday." Pawale was produced before the court and has been remanded in court custody.

