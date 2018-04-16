Pune: Cops book dead farmer for protest

The farmers claim the names in the FIR by Memane are of these farmers who are fighting the cases, and hence, it is false



Over 200 farmers gathered at Chakan police station on Monday, claiming the police had registered a false FIR against them. They also claimed the names mentioned in it included that of a farmer who has died. On April 6, a few farmers and dam-affected people (because of the Bhima Akshed project), had visited the office of the sub-divisional officer Sarjerao Balashaheb Memane, 50, at the irrigation department, and restrained staff from doing their duty. They were against water being released from the dam which has been flooding their fields and damaging the crops.

Memane then had registered a complaint with Chakan police station against 20 farmers, under Sections 353 (deterring public servant from discharge of his duty) and 146 (rioting) of IPC. Senior Inspector Manoj Yadav of Chakan police station said, "On April 7, Memane and his officers gave us a list of 20 farmers against whom we registered the case. On Sunday evening some farmers approached us claiming the FIR was false and one of the farmers named in it, Namdev Bandal, had died couple of months back. Later Memane told us that it was a typo, instead of Devidas Bandal we have mentioned Namdev's name."

The farmers have cases pending in court regarding compensation for part of their lands which they had to give up for the project. They claim the names in the FIR by Memane are of these farmers who are fighting the cases, and hence, it is false. Arvind Khedekar, a farmer said, "The complaint is false. Such false cases are being filed against us to pressure us to accept the compensation being offered."

