Pune cops induct transgender into civilian group

In a landmark move, the police have roped in a transgender in the patrolling team of civilians that help the local police to maintain law and order. This group is called the Police Mitra. Nilesh, alias Chandani Gore, a 32-year-old, has done a master's in social work and also runs a charitable trust called Nirbhaya.

Gore is no stranger to the struggles of finding a job, having faced many hurdles owing to gender issues. "We are still caught in gender bias. Like anyone else, we want to live in dignity. Why can't a third gender person serve the society? We too are human," she says.

On August 15 this year, Gore was inducted in the Police Mitra group by the Maharashtra Police Friend Co-ordination Committee. Dilip Sabane, president of the group, said, "We voluntarily help the police in their duty. Our service helps in addressing domestic issues, petty fights and other small matters. Senior Inspector Ajit Ladke who is in-charge of Bibewadi police station said, "It's a good gesture by Chandani who helps the law enforcing agency resolve issues related to women and at times alert us about any undue incidents happening in the area."

