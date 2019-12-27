Pune: Cops on the lookout for MBBS student missing since December 21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After being repeatedly absent for two exams, the Pune government medical college lodged a missing complaint of a 21-year-old medical student who hailed from West Bengal. The missing student, identified as Sorav Budhia is presently pursuing his MBBS second-year course from B J Medical College in Pune. Sorav was staying in the boy's hostel of the college campus.

Sorav Budhia is a resident of West Bengal and his parents are doctors by profession. They run a nursing home back in West Bengal. Sorab had cleared his examination and procured a seat on merit but during the first year he turned out to be an average student and later was addicted to alcohol.

While admitting that Budhia is missing, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of the B J Medical college said, "The University examination is going on. He is into the second year of MBBS. His friend noticed that he missed two examinations and then alerted the hostel warden. After a search, it was found that he was untraceable. Based on which we called up his parents and also informed the police. Few students had seen him last on December 21 around 6.30 on the second floor of the C hostel, post which he went missing."

According to police officials, "We at present have lodged a missing complaint and via his mobile location, we noticed it's last seen in Panvel. We have alerted the police officials all over Maharashtra and other neighbouring states about his missing."

Appeal for help

The family and police have appealed to the citizens to share details about Sorav Budhia. If found any details, the police have urged people to dial 100.

