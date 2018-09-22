Pune Crime: 23-year-old man stabs his boyfriend over too much sex

crime

The victim, 46, is now in the ICU at a hospital in Pune, admitted with facial fracture and head injuries. The attacker was arrested the same day

Fed up of constant demands for sex, a 23-year-old stabbed his boyfriend in his sleep. He stabbed his lover in the face, head, hand and chest with a chopper, and then tried to kill him an iron axe. The victim, 46, is now in the ICU at a hospital in Pune, admitted with facial fracture and head injuries. The attacker was arrested the same day.

Closeted couple

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday in Shukrawar Peth. Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi, in-charge of Khadak police station, said, "Around 6 am, we received a call from the victim's house, alerting us that the accused had stabbed him and tried to kill him. Until this incident, even the victim's family didn't know that he was gay, even though they lived in the same neighbourhood. The victim had married a woman 25 years ago, but got divorced within a year. The family was shocked to learn that he was gay and was in a relationship with the accused."

Cops said the victim and accused have known each other for two years. They met on an online gay dating portal. The accused holds a diploma in engineering but worked as a waiter at a three-star hotel. Once they were dating, the victim took care of his expenses.

Fought about sex

Sub-Inspector Umaji Rathod, who is investigating the case, said, "Both would meet often for sex. The complainant told us that they had gone to sleep around 6 am, when his partner started assaulting him."

He added, "During the investigation, the accused claimed that he was harassed by the victim's repeated demands for sex. They had fought about this on Tuesday night, before going to sleep."

The complainant's sister heard his shrieks from her house and rushed to his aid. The police arrested the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

