Pune Crime: 23-year-old man who stabbed his boyfriend over too much sex escapes cops' clutches

The man made a bid for escape after he was taken to hospital on complaints of stomach ache and vomiting.

A 23-year-old who was arrested for stabbing his boyfriend last week has managed to escape from the Pune police’s custody. He made a bid for escape after he was taken to hospital on complaints of stomach ache and vomiting.

mid-day had reported on September 22 that the accused was arrested after he stabbed his lover in his sleep, fed up of his demands for sex. The complainant is in the ICU at a local hospital.

The Khadak police had registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC, along with the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi said, "During custody, the accused complained of stomach ache and vomiting, so we rushed him to hospital. There, he escaped under the pretext of answering nature’s call. We will register a fresh case against him for evading arrest."

