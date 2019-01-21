Pune Crime: 26-year-old Mumbai youth offered lift, gets robbed of Rs 34,000

crime

Accepting a lift from unknown people cost Rohit Mahesh Karekar(26) cash and valuables worth Rs 32,000. Four men in the car robbed the victim in Pune forcing him to reveal his debit PIN

Pune: Rohit Mahesh Karekar(26), working with a Mumbai-based event management firm was robbed by four men travelling in a car on Thursday night. Four men, who offered him a lift in their car, robbed him of his cash and valuables worth Rs 34,000 in Pune.

After picking up Karekar near the Wakad bridge along Karaj-Dehu Road bypass around 7.30pm, the suspect drove up to the Urse toll plaza at Talegaon and threatened Karekar forcing him to reveal the PIN of his debit card. “The suspects returned to Pune from Urse after dumping Karekar along the bypass at Tathawade and fled,” said Ashok Gawari, sub-inspector of the Hinjewadi police.

According to TOI , Karekar, a resident of Jogeshwari in Mumbai, had come to Pune on Thursday for his friend’s birthday. After the celebrations, he went to the Wakad Bridge and was waiting for a bus to Mumbai. “Around 7.30pm, a Hyundai Xcent stopped near Karekar and offered him lift to Mumbai,” Gawari said.

“His complaint said after crossing the Urse toll plaza, the suspects threatened him with a knife and forcibly removed his silver bracelet and chain. They took his cellphone and debit card and forced him to reveal the PIN,” Gawari said.

"They used his debit card and withdrew Rs 26,000 from Karekar’s bank account,” he added. A case of robbery has been registered filed against them. “We are yet to find out from which automated teller machine (ATM) kiosk the suspects withdrew the money,” Gawari said, adding, “We have written to the bank. After getting the details, we will check the CCTV footage from the kiosk to ascertain the identity of the robbers.”

