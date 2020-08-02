Pune Crime: 40-year-old ward boy arrested for molesting COVID-19 positive woman in Pune

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, Pune's Hadapsar police on Saturday arrested a ward boy for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 positive patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital at Hadapsar.

The accused identified as Ashok Namdeo Gawali (40) allegedly molested the 35-year-old COVID-19 positive patient by inappropriately touching her, reports Hindustan Times. A police official said that the accused was wearing a mask when he went near the bed of the victim.

After reaching the victim's bed, he asked her whether she recognised him after lowering his face mask. A Pune police official said, "A case has been registered with Hadapsar police station of Pune against the 40-year-old ward boy of a private hospital in Pune for molesting the woman COVID-19 patient admitted here."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The accused then shared a personal detail with her, which the victim ignored. However, when she refused to share her mobile number, the ward boy physically molested her. At the same time, when a woman staff entered the ICU unit and identified the ward boy, he immediately left the room.

The Hadapsar police filed a case against the ward boy late on Friday night under section 354 of the IPC. "The victim lodged a complaint with Hadapsar after we sent the team to the hospital," police inspector Ramesh Sathe, who is investigating the case.

With inputs from agencies

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news