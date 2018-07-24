Pune Crime: 44-year-old businessman shot dead by two-bike borne assailants

According to the Wakad police station, Dhotre runs money transfer business in Kalewadi. After closing his office, he was returning home when two-bike borne assailants shot at him. He was declared dead on arrival

A 44-year-old businessman who was returning home from the office was shot dead in Rahatani, Pimpri, Pune on Monday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Anil Raghunath Dhotre, a resident of Prabhat Colony in Rahatani.

According to the Wakad police station, Dhotre runs money transfer business in Kalewadi. After closing his office, he was returning home when two-bike borne assailants shot at him. Local residents rushed him to a hospital in Thergaon, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ganesh Shinde said, "We suspect that the killers had murdered him to loot Rs 1.86 lakhs that he was carrying. Further investigation is going on."

