Pune Crime: Army personnel's body found near Khed Shivapur

In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old army personnel’s body was found on Pune Satara road near Khed Shivapur on the wee hours of Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as Sanjay Pandurang Bhosale (38), a resident of Aundh in Pune. Bhosale belonged to 17 Maratha Light Infantry. The Rajgad police have filed a report and initiated the probe on the case.

According to police, "Bhosale was found unconscious on Khed Shivapur area on Pune Satara highway on Friday around 6 am. We received a call from the locals, rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. We inspected his pocket and found his identity card through which he was identified. We alerted the military officials and brought the body at Pune-based Sassoon General hospital."

Assistant police inspector Dattatray Darade of Rajgad police station who is investigating the case said,"As per the post mortem report, it seems that Bhosale was found dead at 5.30 am. The cause of death is unclear but it seems suspicious, we are investigating the case."

