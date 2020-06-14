Pune Crime Branch arrests man for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.74 crore

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Pune Crime Branch arrested a man for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 1.74 crore.

The Crime Branch has arrested Aniket Surendra Bubane (31) on Saturday who allegedly committed multiple house break-ins and thefts.

"A total of Rs 98.10 lakh cash has been recovered from the Rs 1 crore which he had stolen. Also, a Duster vehicle he bought with the stolen money worth 9 lakh has also been seized. Efforts are going on to recover the remaining stolen money," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

"During interrogation, it also came to light that the main accused Aniket Bubane has cheated many girls by befriending them through multiple dating websites, alluring them with a promise of marriage, and extorting them of cash or jewellery," it added.

Further investigation is underway to find other people involved in the crime.

