Pune Crime Branch seize 10 elephant tusks, accused arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Pune police's Crime Branch Unit II arrested a man and seized ten elephant tusks from his possession. The accused identified as Bhima Chauhan is a resident of Telangana and is currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail.

Chauhan was arrested on September 24 with four elephant tusks and based on his confession, six more carved tusks, with engravings on them, were seized on Thursday.

According to police, "Chauhan was initially arrested for possessing four elephant tusks on September 24 and other tusks were recovered later. He has been booked under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act and our teams are trying to find out the actual source of these tusks and the purpose for they were being used."

Maharashtra: Pune police's Crime Branch Unit 2 had arrested a man on 24 Sept & seized 4 elephant tusks from his possession. Based on his confession, 6 more carved tusks, with engravings on them, were seized y'day. The accused is currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail. (03.10) pic.twitter.com/iahauKMH2R — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

The tusks have been sent to forensic lab and further investigations are on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates