Pune crime: Couple kills differently-abled newborn, buries body in forest

A couple has allegedly killed their 13-day-old baby boy and buried his body in the forest area behind Sinhgad College in Vadgoan, Pune. The newborn was apparently diagnosed with Down’s syndrome.

As per a report in Pune Mirror, the incident came to light after Alankar police received a tip-off about the spot located behind Godawari hostel of Sinhgad College. Sinhagad Road police have arrested Kunwarsingh Thakur (34) and his wife Siddhi Thakur (21), residents of Tukainagar Hingane.

According to the police, after Siddhi delivered the differently-abled baby, the couple took him to the hospital for treatment but the doctor said the condition was not curable. The disappointed mother strangulated the baby and later the duo dig a pit and buried him in the forest on Monday night.

On Tuesday evening, police received a tip-off. On the same night, officials from Sinhagad Road police station visited the spot and verified the information. Police kept bandobast at the spot at night and after seeking permission from the tehsil office, they dug the spot and found the body of the infant.

Senior police inspector Nandkishor Shelke of Sinhagad Road said, “Preliminary probe reveals the couple killed the baby as they were unable to get him cured. We are yet to interrogate them. The couple is from a poor financial background and worked in a garment shop and lost their jobs due to the lockdown. We have sent them for medical test and further investigation is on.”

