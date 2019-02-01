Pune Crime: Doctor held after wrong injection to teenage girl kills her

crime

A complaint in this regard was filed by Assistant Police Inspector A M Pagare at the Hinjewadi police station against Dr Baban Jadhav, a resident of Bavdhan, following the girl's death

Pune: A Pune-based doctor was arrested by the Hinjewadi police this week for alleged negligence in the treatment of a 13-year-old girl who died following treatment at his clinic in September 2017. A complaint in this regard was filed by Assistant Police Inspector A M Pagare at the Hinjewadi police station against Dr Baban Jadhav, a resident of Bavdhan, following the girl's death.

Arun Borde, who now works as a labourer in Andhra Pradesh, had admitted his daughter Pradnya to Ramkrishna Clinic for a cold and fever on September 24, 2017. "My daughter was studying in Std VIII and was suffering from cold and fever following her birthday. I took her to Dr Jadhav's clinic and was told that it was a viral infection. He gave her an injection. He killed our daughter and we couldn't do anything about it owing to our financial condition. We want justice for our daughter," said Borde.

Investigating officer API Pagare of Hinjewadi police station said that the teenager was administered an injection on September 24, 2017. "The very next day, she developed black bruises and mould around the injected area and it began spreading across the body. She was rushed to the Navale hospital's Intensive Care Unit on September 26 and breathed her last on September 27.

A post-mortem and a doctor's report revealed that the injection was given in the wrong place and the treatment too was incorrect," he said. The Hinjewadi Police approached an expert panel committee of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in this regard. The panel submitted its report, pointing to the negligence of the doctor, on Monday, based on which the arrest was made.

