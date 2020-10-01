Pune Crime: Doctor stops vehicle to relieve himself, gets robbed at gunpoint

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Pexels

A 32-year-old doctor and his wife, who were on their way to Pune, were robbed by two men at gunpoint in Katraj. According to police officials, the couple was travelling in a car along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway stretch after midnight on Sunday when two men on a motorbike robbed them in the early hours of Sunday.

Also Read: Fashion designer duped of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of dating club membership

After the alleged incident, Dr Chinmay Deshmukh (32), a resident of Bibwewadi in Pune, filed a complaint in this matter. In his complaint, Deshmukh said he and his wife had stopped near the tunnel on the road connecting Satara and Pune, reports Hindustan Times.

The couple was 500 meters away from Pune city when the doctor alighted his vehicle to relieve himself. The two accused arrived at the spot on a motorbike and held a gun to the stomach of the doctor's wife and demanded valuables, the doctor said in his complaint.

The accused left after the doctor and his wife handed over their belongings, including gold rings and a wristwatch worth Rs 1.20 lakh, according to police. The police are on a lookout for the accused.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Police sub-inspector Mahendra Patil, who is investigating the case, said the two accused are yet to be arrested. The Bharti Vidyapeeth police station has registered a case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 3(25) of the Arms Act.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news