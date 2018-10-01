Pune crime: Engineering student found dead in flat, police suspect murder

crime

The student was from Madhya Pradesh and was staying in a flat in Pune Erandwane area

Representational Image

A murder case has been registered on a six-month-old accidental death case, in which a 28-year-old Engineering student was found dead in his rented apartment in Pune, said the Deccan Gymkhana police.

The student, identified as Saurabh Satish Gondane, was from Madhya Pradesh and was staying in a flat in Pune Erandwane area. He came to the city to join engineering coaching classes in January this year and had been living with five other roommates before he was murdered on March 3.

Police had registered a case of accidental death based on an assumption that he slipped in the bathroom and fell on his head. However, now the police have registered a case of murder after postmortem report, where it was mentioned that he was hit on his head with a blunt object on March 3. Moreover, Gondane's parents have also alleged that he was murdered by his two friends from Madhya Pradesh.

"We suspected that some unidentified person had hit Gondane's head with a blunt object on the night. Earlier, we had registered a case of accidental death (AD) assuming that he slipped in the bathroom and fell on his head. But the postmortem report claims that he has been hit with an object forcefully. Investigation is still going on," said Senior Inspector Hemant Bhatt.

