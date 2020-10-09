Pune Crime: Five arrested with Mephedrone worth Rs 20 crore

Thsi picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch arrested five men and seized Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 20 crore from Chakan on Wednesday. Pune police chief Krishna Prakash said the five accused were identified as Chetan Fakkad Dandavate (28), Anandgir Madhugir Gosavi (25), Akshay Shivaji Kale (25), Sanjivkumar Bansi Raut (44), and Tausif Hasan Mohammad Taslim (31), reports Hindustan Times.

"Two of them are from Bihar and all of them are residents of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The smuggling route is yet to be determined. As per the information received, the car arrived in Pimplegaon but sped past the trap we had set. After a chase, they were caught near a dhaba," Prakash said.

Officials of the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch, led by senior police inspector Sriram Paul, have also seized a Volkswagen car registered in Pune. Police officials said the car was allegedly used to transport the drugs and cash worth Rs 23,100.

The Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chakan police station against the five men.

