Pune Crime: Former students dupe Savitribai Phule Pune University of Rs 3.46 lakh

According to the police, the suspects were part of the coordination committee for SPPUâs 'earn and learn' scheme.

Three former students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have been booked in a cheating case by the Pune police for allegedly misusing the 'earn and learn' scheme of the organization.

In this regard, the case has been filed at the Chaturshingi police station which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pune city police commissionerate.

According to the police, the suspects were part of the coordination committee for SPPU’s 'earn and learn' scheme. The suspects cheated the University for Rs 3.46 lakh between November 2017 and February 2019.

During an investigation, it was found that the trio created fake entries in the database for the scheme, took money from the University and deposited it in their respective accounts.

The fraud was discovered after the University officials verified the muster rolls of students enrolled in the scheme. An SPPU official then approached us for the case," said a police official.

