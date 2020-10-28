Pune crime: Husband accuses wife, her lover of plotting to make him impotent

A 27-year-old man has filed a complaint with Warje Malwadi police station in Pune against his wife and her lover for allegedly plotting to turn him impotent so she could file for divorce.

As per a report in Pune Mirror, the complainant, Chetan Subhash Surale, claimed that he discovered the plot hatched by the accused, his wife Smital Surale, 25 and Kostubh Anil Gogate,22, and informed the police. According to the cops, Chetan and Smital got married in March 2020.

Chetan is a software engineer while Smital is a mechanical engineer. She had an affair with Gogate before marriage. While they had decided not to see each other after the marriage, the affair resumed. The duo then hatched a plot to make Chetan impotent, which is grounds for a divorce.

However, Chetan managed to get access to their text messages and came to know about their plan. He then fled from the city to his home in Ahmednagar and filed a complaint.

Based on police information, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Chetan and Smital did not go for a honeymoon after their marriage. To make up for that, they went to Mahabaleshwar on October 18 and were staying in a hotel. Gogate also checked into the same hotel and befriended Chetan, who was still unaware about the lover being in a relationship with Smital, who had orchestrated the whole thing.

The trio then had a party in the hotel. While drinking, Gogate told Chetan that he also lives in Warje, but lost his job due to lockdown. Saying he was unable to afford rent anymore, he asked Chetan whether he could stay with them. Chetan agreed and Gogate moved into their house after they came back.

After he moved in, Chetan asked Gogate to let him look at photos from the trip that were on his smartphone, and figured out his password. While scrolling, he came across a photograph of his wife’s room, which he identified by the idols of Radha and Krishna that he had gifted her. Becoming suspicious, he waited till Gogate fell asleep at night and checked his phone and came to know that his wife was having an affair with him and the two had planned to make Chetan impotent by cutting a nerve in his private parts.

Fearful, Chetan went to his parents’ house in Ahmedabad the next day and filed a police complaint.

Senior police inspector Machhindra Pandit with Warje Malwadi police station said, “The accused were having an affair prior to the marriage, but due to caste issues, they could not marry. A few days after the marriage, the affair resumed and both of them conspired to make the complainant impotent. A notice has been given to the accused.”

A case has been registered under section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 116 (abetment of punishable offense) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

