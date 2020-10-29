Pune Crime: IT engineer duped of Rs 20 lakh in online job fraud

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 40-year-old IT engineer from Pune has been duped of Rs 20 lakh in an online job fraud. According to police, the incident came to light after the victim, identified as Madhav Kenajle (40), a resident of Kothrud, filed a complaint in this matter.

In his complaint, Kenajle stated that he had uploaded his biodata on a job search website. The callers obtained his biodata from the website and he received several calls on his mobile, which were followed by emails, reports Hindustan Times.

Under the false pretext of getting him a job, the callers coaxed him into paying Rs 20,64,777 for various reasons through online transactions. Police officials said that the transactions took place between June 2019 and October 9, 2020.

The Kothrud police registered a case under Sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. Police inspector (crime) Rajesh Tatkare of Alankar police station is investigating the case.

